Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Dy CM: Don't stop ambulances for VIP convoys

Parmeshwar has ordered that ambulances should be treated with immediate urgency.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Image: Wikimedia Commons

In a letter to the police chief dated July 7, Karnataka deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwar had directed ambulances to be given priority over VIP vehicles.

Parmeshwar has ordered that ambulances should be treated with immediate urgency.

The state's deputy chief minister wrote on Twitter, "I have observed that ambulances are sometimes stopped to make way for my convoy. Nothing is more important than rescuing a person in need of immediate medical help. Going forward, no ambulances will be stopped during movement of VIP convoys. Ignore all rules and give preference to ambulances and take steps to ensure a smooth flow for these emergency vehicles under all circumstances."

 
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 09:39 pm

