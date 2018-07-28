Karnataka drops 24-year-old tradition of gifting briefcases to welcome newly-elected MLAs

For the first time since 1994, the newly-elected members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) will not receive a briefcase as a welcome gift. These gifts were given to newly-elected MLAs after the completion of the customary training camp. However, this year, the assembly secretariat has decided against gifting briefcases based on instructions for the Speaker.

As per a report by The Times of India, the training camp has been delayed this year since the assembly sat for its first session earlier this month. The camp is scheduled to be organised in mid-August or early September in Mysuru. The report quoted the legislative assembly secretary S Murthy as saying, “The orientation programme has been delayed for various reasons. As far as distributing briefcases is concerned, we have dropped the idea on instructions from the speaker.”

The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act mandates all purchases above Rs 5 lakh to go through a tender. Also, the secretariat cannot proceed with any procurement without the approval of the Speaker. This year, the assembly secretariat had already procured 230 American Tourister briefcases at Rs 5,000 each even before the election of Ramesh Kumar as the Speaker. When Kumar learned about these briefcases, he immediately summoned Murthy and spiked the idea. Apparently, the secretariat also did not take the consent of the internal finance advisor (IFA) which is mandatory for the procurement.

Murthy, however, denied all allegations and was reported as saying, “There is no question of irregularity as there was no procurement in the first place. The briefcases the people are talking about are sample pieces we had taken from vendors.” He also could not offer any explanation about asking for samples before the procurement process had commenced.