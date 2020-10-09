172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|karnataka-court-directs-police-to-register-fir-against-kangana-ranaut-for-tweet-on-farmers-protesting-farmers-bills-5945261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kangana Ranaut tweet on farm bills | Karnataka court directs police to register FIR

The actress had tweeted on September 21 from her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam: "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about the farmers' bills and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists."

Moneycontrol News
Kangana Ranaut (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)
Kangana Ranaut (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)

A court in Tumakuru district of Karnataka has directed the police to register an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on October 9 for her tweet about the ongoing farmers protest against the farm laws.

Based on a complaint by a lawyer L Ramesh Naik, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court directed the inspector of Kyathasandra police station to register an FIR against the actress.

The court said the complainant had filed an application under section 156(3) of the CrPC for investigation. "The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with: a) photostat copy of the complaint for report," it added.

Naik, who hails from Kyathasandra, told PTI that in connection with his criminal case against the actress, the court had directed the jurisdictional police station to register an FIR and inquire.

Naik said this tweet had hurt him and prompted him to file a case against Ranaut.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 07:46 pm

