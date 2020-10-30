Karnataka constable tasked with cracking down on gamblers, held for running IPL betting racket

A Karnataka policeman was arrested on October 29 for running an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket in Chikkaballpura district. The arrested policeman is a head constable attached with a District Crime Bureau team that was tasked with keeping a tab on betting and gambling rackets.

According to a report by The News Minute, the IPL betting racket run by the head constable, identified as Manjunath (42), was busted after another betting racket leader ratted him out. After getting caught, the ring leader had reportedly dared the Karnataka police to arrest one of their own men who was running a betting racket far bigger than his.

Based on the information, Head Constable Manjunath was arrested.

A senior police officer said the arrested policeman had been running the IPL betting racket for a very long time. “He was part of a police investigation team which keeps tabs on gambling, betting, and prostitution. Whenever the team arrested gambling or betting masters, he used to take note of their modus operandi and use them to conduct his own racket,” the officer said.

It has been learnt that the head constable also used to alert certain gamblers about police movement so that they could escape.