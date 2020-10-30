172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|karnataka-constable-tasked-with-cracking-down-on-gamblers-held-for-running-ipl-betting-racket-6041701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka constable tasked with cracking down on gamblers, held for running IPL betting racket

The IPL betting racket run by the head constable, identified as Manjunath (42), was busted after another betting racket leader ratted him out

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

A Karnataka policeman was arrested on October 29 for running an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket in Chikkaballpura district. The arrested policeman is a head constable attached with a District Crime Bureau team that was tasked with keeping a tab on betting and gambling rackets.

According to a report by The News Minute, the IPL betting racket run by the head constable, identified as Manjunath (42), was busted after another betting racket leader ratted him out. After getting caught, the ring leader had reportedly dared the Karnataka police to arrest one of their own men who was running a betting racket far bigger than his.

Based on the information, Head Constable Manjunath was arrested.

Close

A senior police officer said the arrested policeman had been running the IPL betting racket for a very long time. “He was part of a police investigation team which keeps tabs on gambling, betting, and prostitution. Whenever the team arrested gambling or betting masters, he used to take note of their modus operandi and use them to conduct his own racket,” the officer said.

It has been learnt that the head constable also used to alert certain gamblers about police movement so that they could escape.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.