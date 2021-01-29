Karnataka Congress leader Prakash Rathod caught watching pornographic clip in state assembly

Congress leader Prakash Rathod.

Karnataka's Congress party leader Prakash Rathod was caught red-handed browsing pornographic clips on his phone in the state legislative council on January 29.

As reported by News 18, Rathod was caught on camera going through these clips on his phone, but later when confronted denied doing the same.

He apparently was 'deleting unwanted images on his phone for clearing up space', and wasn't browsing the internet as shown.

"Usually we do not carry mobile phone inside the House, but I wanted to ask a question and hence was checking my phone. I realised that my storage was full and so I started deleting clips that were unwanted," Rathod justified, as quoted by News 18.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has come out in strict critiscm of Rathod and has demanded that he be suspended. Spokesperson for the party S Prakash said the 'upper house is being used for all the wrong reasons'. He recounted the last time Congress created a ruckus and now its party has been caught 'watching porn inside the house'. He further reacted saying he wants DK Shivkumar to take strict action and suspend the leader.

What the BJP conveniently seems to have forgotten is the many instances when its party members were caught doing the exact same thing. And what's worse is those leaders now enjoy plum posts in the BS Yediyurappa government.

In 2012, it was Lakshman Savadi and two others who were caught watching a pornographic video clip inside the assembly. He now holds the post of deputy chief minister and is also the transport minister.

There was another time when BJP's Arvind Limbavalli was caught fondling a party member. That video went viral. He now is being rewarded for helping the party form the government in Madhya Pradesh.