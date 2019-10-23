App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar gets bail in ED case

The court directed that he be released on bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 25 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on October 23 got bail in the money laundering case filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

Justice Suresh Kait granted relief to the Congress leader saying that Shivakumar is not a flight risk.

The judge also said that Shivakumar cannot tamper with evidence as documents are with investigating agencies and there is no material to show he has influenced witnesses.

Shivakumar, 57, was arrested by the ED on September 3 in the money laundering case. He is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody and had challenged the trial court's order denying him bail in the case.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 02:53 pm

tags #Congress #DK Shivakumar #Karnataka

