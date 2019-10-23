Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar gets bail in ED case

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on October 23 got bail in the money laundering case filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

Justice Suresh Kait granted relief to the Congress leader saying that Shivakumar is not a flight risk.

The judge also said that Shivakumar cannot tamper with evidence as documents are with investigating agencies and there is no material to show he has influenced witnesses.

The court directed that he be released on bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 25 lakh and two sureties of like amount.