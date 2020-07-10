App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka CM under home quarantine after staff test positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been home quarantined and his office-cum- residence here sealed after some of the staff there tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a close aide of the CM, his office-cum- residence 'Krishna' has been sealed for five days for sanitisation after some staff tested positive for the virus.

This is the second time the office has been shut.

About a month ago, the building was closed for disinfection after a relative of a police constable posted there was infected by the virus.

In a statement on Friday, 77-year-old Yediyurappa said, "I am going to discharge my duties from home from today for the next few days in view of some of the staff in the office- cum-residence Krishna testing positive for coronavirus." He said he would give necessary directions and suggestions through video conferencing mode.

Noting that he was healthy, Yediyurappa appealed to the people not to panic. The Chief Minister urged people to adhere to the guidelines as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in the state on Thursday breached the 30,000 mark as it reported its biggest single day spike of over 2,200 new cases and 17 related fatalities, taking the toll to 486, the Health department said.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 05:15 pm

