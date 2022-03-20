Karnataka CM thanks PM Narendra Modi for bringing back mortal remains of Indian student killed in Ukraine

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 20, for his efforts on bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, a student who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine️.

According to news agency ANI, the mortal remains of Naveen will reach Bengaluru at 2:45 am on March 21.

In his letter to PM Modi, Bommai wrote, "I express my sincere thanks sir, for your concern about Naveen Shekharappa who died in Kharkiv, Ukraine war and diligently pursuing the repatriation of his mortal remains."

"With efforts of your good self the Naveen Shekharappa mortal remains is coming on Monday. The news about his mortal remains coming to India has been appreciated by everybody in Karnataka which seemed to be impossible. I once again thank you on behalf of Naveen and the people of Karnataka for showing your deep concern. I will also mention special thanks for bringing thousands of students back to the country," he added.