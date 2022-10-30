English
    Karnataka CM refers suspended cop's death case to DGP after allegations of 'cash for posting'

    Main opposition parties Congress and JD(S) have sought a judicial and high-level probe into the death, respectively, following a purported video conversation that had gone viral.

    PTI
    October 30, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST
    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Image)

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Image)

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he will instruct the state's Director General of Police to look into the case relating to the death of a suspended police inspector, and get an inquiry done if required, following allegations that it was linked to ''cash for posting''.

    In the video, state Municipal Administration Minister M T B Nagaraj was allegedly heard telling police officers that the suspended inspector had died under pressure, as he had paid huge amount for his current posting.

    Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister Bommai said, ''Our DG (Director General of Police) was not in town, he has returned last night. Today, I will give instructions to him to gather all the information, and if anything is found, an inquiry should be done. We will not show any hesitation in it.'' Nandeesha H L, attached to the K R Puram police station, was recently suspended over dereliction of duty. He had died of a cardiac arrest on October 27.

    Latching onto the purported claims made by the minister, the opposition parties have accused the Bommai-led government of corruption by fixing rates for every posting and indulging in ''cash-for-posting'' scam.
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 01:28 pm
