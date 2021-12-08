Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai hints at new COVID-19 guidelines with cases appearing in clusters

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File image)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hinted that new COVID-19 guidelines could be brought out in view of the infections appearing in clusters and the possible scenario this month and in January next year.

"Today I will collect details pertaining to COVID-19 in November from our officials, which would be presented before the cabinet tomorrow. Whatever is happening with regard to the Omicron variant and the developments taking place in COVID-19 clusters will be placed before the cabinet and accordingly a decision will be taken on issuing a fresh set of guidelines," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Asked whether the he was mulling a new set of guidelines, Bommai said he has to keep the current situation in mind because COVID-19 cases are seen in only a few districts whereas it is in control in other places.

"If we have to bring any new guidelines it should be for the entire state. The Centre has also issued guidelines. Controlling COVID cases in December and January and the need for fresh guidelines will be discussed elaborately in the cabinet meeting," he explained.

The Chief Minister asked people, especially parents not to panic though cases were emerging in the schools and hostels "There is no need to panic, especially parents. Children have to be cautious and the schools and colleges have to strictly abide by the COVID-19 norms," Bommai said.

He appealed to parents and teachers to take double dose of COVID vaccine if they had not done it yet.