Karnataka clocks 4,991 fresh COVID cases, 6 deaths

A total of over 2.16 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,18,933 were done on Friday alone.

PTI
April 02, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka continued with the state on Friday logging 4,991 cases, the bulk of it from Bengaluru, pushing the caseload to just over 10 lakh, while six deaths took the toll to 12,591, the health department said.

Bengaluru alone accounted for 3,509 cases and five deaths. The other fatality was reported from Kalaburagi. The day also saw 1,631 patients getting discharged after recovery.

A total of over 2.16 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,18,933 were done on Friday alone.

Cumulatively 10,06,229 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,591 deaths and 9,59,400 discharges, a health department bulletin said.

Out of the 34,219 active cases in the state, 269 were in Intensive Care Units. Other than Bengaluru, Mysuru reported 174 cases, Tumakuru 142, Bidar 126, Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi 105 each, Hassan 102,Udupi 95 and Bengaluru rural district 69.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka
first published: Apr 2, 2021 08:01 pm

