Karnataka cancels all special trains for migrant workers

The Karnataka government has cancelled all the special trains from May 6 which were to ferry migrant workers to their home states across the country amid the COVID-19 crisis, The Hindu has reported.

According to the report citing a senior government functionary, the decision was taken following a meeting of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with top builders and officials on constraints they are facing in restarting construction activities due to the exodus of migrant labourers.

Yediyurappa said the construction industry representatives told him they have started providing employment to migrant workers in the past few days after lockdown norms were relaxed.

Besides, the builders also said they paid salary and food to the workers during the past one-and-half months despite no work, the chief minister said.

The government had recently allowed one-time inter-state and inter-district movement of those stranded due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

While most of those who had already booked tickets had left, the authorities would “convince others to stay back” as economic activity would begin, said the report citing N Manjunath Prasad, nodal officer for inter-State travel from Karnataka.

After the meeting, the chief minister appealed to migrant labourers stranded in the state due to COVID-19 lockdown not to leave for their home towns and assured them work, pointing to easing of norms allowing construction and industrial activities in non-red zones.

"I appeal to labourers with folded hands don't pay heed to any rumours, it is the responsibility of the government to see to that you get work at the place you were working... don't take a hasty decision of going to your natives. Stay here and work, as in the past," he said.

Assuring that government was ready to solve issues that the workers may have, the CM said the industrialists and builders have agreed to provide employment.

Vinay Sreenivasa of Naavu Bharateeyaru, a social welfare coalition working with the labourers, told the publication that the government ought to consider best interests of the workers and not view them only from the perspective of their employers.

South Western Railway had run eight trains to various destinations across the country from Karnataka till May 5 evening, said the report.

In the last two days, thousands of migrant workers, who have no work during the lockdown period, are reportedly desperate to get on to trains to head back to their home towns from state capital Bengaluru.

(With inputs from PTI)

