Karnataka Cabinet approves state flag, ‘tricolour’ awaits Centre’s approval

The Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka unveiled a state flag on Thursday. The flag or “Naada Dwaja” with red, white and yellow colours has state emblem “Ganda Bherunda”, a two-headed mythical bird in the middle.

The committee to decide the design of the flag headed by eminent Kannada writer and scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah submitted the new design to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday morning.

The CM has accepted the design and assured the committee that he will send it the Centre. He said that there was no bar on state flags in the Constitution and all states can have their own flags.

Earlier, Karnataka had an informal or unofficial yellow and red flag used by Kannada organisations and others. The same flag was used at government functions. After public demand for an official flag, Siddaramaiah had formed a committee to come out with a design.