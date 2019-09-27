Karnataka: Bypolls to 15 assembly seats now on Dec 5, says Election Commission

The Election Commission on September 27 announced that bypolls to the 15 Karnataka Assembly seats, which had earlier been deferred, will now take place on December 5.

The counting will take place on December 9.

Following deliberations, the EC has decided to restart the nomination process on November 11 as per the new schedule. It cited the September 26 proceedings in the Supreme Court pertaining to the pleas filed by 17 disqualified MLAs of the state challenging their disqualification.

The apex court is set to hear the matter next on October 22 and has expressed its inclination to decide the issue.

As per the new schedule, November 21 will be the last date to withdraw from the electoral battle.

As per schedule announced on September 21, the nomination process had begun on September 23 (Monday).

The EC added that nomination papers filed before returning officers between September 23 and September 27 (Friday) will also be considered for scrutiny on November 19.

As per the previous schedule, the bypolls were to be held on October 21 and counting was to take place on October 24.

The Election Commission had told the Supreme Court on September 26 that it would defer the upcoming bypolls in Karnataka till the apex court finally decides on the pleas filed by 17 disqualified MLAs of the state challenging their disqualification.

The EC submitted this after a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said it would be "better" if the pleas filed by these disqualified MLAs were decided upon finally, as virtually two-third of the arguments in the matter were already over.

"Then I will ask the Election Commission to defer it (bypolls in Karnataka) for sometime," senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the EC, told the bench.