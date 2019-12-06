Karnataka bypolls: Exit polls predict majority win for BJP

Local exit polls have predicted that the BJP is likely to cruise to a comfortable majority after bypolls to 15 Karnataka assembly constituencies concluded on December 5.

According to news agency IANS, local exit polls have predicted that the saffron party will win a majority in the crucial bypolls, that would have a bearing on the stability of the BS Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka.

If the exit poll of Power TV, a Kannada news channel, is anything to go by, the BJP is estimated to get a minimum of eight and a maximum of 12 seats in the bypolls. Meanwhile, the Congress is likely to win three to six seats, while Janata Dal (Secular) might get zero to two seats.

Public TV, also a Kannada news channel, has estimated eight to 10 seats for BJP, three to five seats for Congress and one to two seats for JD(S).

Another exit poll from local news channel BTV has predicted nine to 11 seats for BJP, two to four seats for Congress and zero to two seats for JD(S).

According to CVoter (Centre for Voting Opinion and Trends in Election Research), BJP is expected to win 12 of the 15 seats contested, Congress to win only three seats and said the JD(S) may not win even a single seat.

The bypolls were warranted to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) camp. It was these MLAs whose revolt had led to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July this year, and had paved the way for the BJP to come to power.

The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in majority in the 225-member Assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats – Maski and RR Nagar.

In the Assembly with the current strength of 208 after the disqualifications, the BJP has 105 MLAs (including an Independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.

While the BJP exuded confidence that the people will vote in favour of the party for stability and development, the Congress and JD(S) are optimistic that the voters will defeat the defectors, who have been disqualified and are now contesting on BJP tickets.

BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators, who joined the party following the Supreme Court allowing them to contest bypolls, as its candidates from their respective constituencies from where they had won in the 2018 Assembly elections on Congress and JD(S) tickets.

Counting of votes will take place on December 9 and result will be declared thereafter.