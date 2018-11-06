Karnataka bypoll results LIVE: Congress-JD(S) alliance leads BJP 4-1 in litmus test ahead of 2019 polls

Live now
Nov 06, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Congress-JD(S) alliance leading 4-1
Assembly seats | Trends as of 11.29 am
Lok Sabha seats | Trends as of 11.21 am
Assembly seats | Trends as of 10.49 am
Lok Sabha seats | Trends as of 10.24 am
Assembly seats | Trends as of 10.25 am
JD(S) leads in Mandya
Lok Sabha seats | Trends as of 9.44 am
Assembly seats | Trends as of 9.39 am
Congress making gains in Ballari
Early trends: Congress leading in 4 seats, BJP leads in Shivamogga
The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance is leading in four out of the five seats in the Karnataka bypolls. The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in Shivamogga.
The state’s ruling coalition is leading in Jamkhandi and Ramanagara Assembly seats. The alliance is also leading in the Ballari and Mandya Lok Sabha seats.
Latest trends from Assembly bypolls (as of 11.29 am):
Ramanagara: JD(S) leads BJP by 100,246 votes (after round 18)
Jamkhandi: Congress leads BJP by 32,933 votes (after round 13)
Congress leader DK Shivakumar has said the victory has brought more responsibility and dedicated the win to the party president Rahul Gandhi, News18 has reported.
Latest trends from Lok Sabha bypolls (as of 11.21 am):
Ballari: Congress leads BJP by 1,84,203 votes (after 13 rounds)
Shivamogga: BJP leads JD(S) by 40,771 votes (after 13 rounds)
Mandya: JD(S) leads BJP by 1,60,277 votes (after 8 rounds)
Latest trends from Assembly bypolls (as of 10.49 am):
Jamkhandi: Congress leads BJP by 32,933 votes (after round 13)
Ramanagara: JD(S) leads BJP by 71,613 votes (after round 13)
Latest trends from Lok Sabha bypolls (as of 10.24 am):
Ballari: Congress leads BJP by 1,40,531 votes (after 9 rounds)
Shivamogga: BJP leads JD(S) by 17,730 votes (after 6 rounds)
Mandya: JD(S) leads BJP by 58,973 votes (after 3 rounds)
Latest trends from Assembly bypolls (as of 10.25 am):
Jamkhandi: Congress leads BJP by 26,807 votes (after round 10)
Ramanagara: JD(S) leads BJP by 47,241 votes (after round 9)
JD(S) leads in Mandya
JD(S)’s LR Shivaramegowda is leading BJP’s Dr Siddaramaiah in Mandya by 20,633 votes after the first round of counting.
(Details as of 10.04 am)
Latest trends from Lok Sabha bypolls (as of 9.44 am):
Ballari: Congress leads BJP by 84,257 votes (after 5 rounds)
Shivamogga: BJP leads JD(S) by 2627 votes (after 3 rounds)
Detailed numbers awaited for the Mandya parliamentary seat.
Latest trends from Assembly bypolls (as of 9.39 am):
Jamkhandi: Congress leads BJP by 12,791 votes (after round 6)
Ramanagara: JD(S) leads BJP by 23,596 votes (after round 5)
Congress making gains in Ballari
Congress candidate VS Ugrappa is leading over BJP's J Shantha by over 45,000 votes in Ballari Lok Sabha seat after three rounds of counting.
BJP leader B Sriramulu had won the seat in 2014 with a margin of over 85,000 votes.
Congress’ Anand Siddu Nyamagouda is leading over BJP's Shrikant Subrao Kulkarni by 55,433 votes in the third rounds in Jamkhandi.
JD(S)’s Anitha Kumaraswamy is leading over BJP's L Chandrashekhar by 8,430 votes in second rounds in Ramanagara.
Early trends: Congress leading in 4 seats, BJP leads in Shivamogga
Early trends suggest that the Congress-JD(S) alliance is leading in Ballari, Mandya (Lok Sabha seats), Jamkhandi and Ramanagara (Assembly seats).
BJP is leading in Shivamogga.
What necessitated the bypolls?
The by-elections were necessitated after Yeddyurappa (Shivamogga) and Sriramalu (Ballari), and CS Puttaraju of JD(S) (Mandya) resigned as MPs on their election to the assembly in May this year.
Bypolls to Jamkhandi assembly seat was caused by the death of Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda, while Ramanagara fell vacant after Kumaraswamy gave up the seat, preferring Chennapatna, the other constituency from where he had won.
Litmus test for Congress-JD(S) alliance
The bypolls are being seen as significant because Congress-JD(S) have contested together, terming it as a "prelude" to 2019 Lok Sabha polls and called for a similar "grand secular alliance" against the BJP at the national level.
Battleground Shivamogga
In Shivamogga, Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra is testing his fortunes against another former chief minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa of the JD(S), in Ballari, senior BJP leader Sriramulu's sister J Shantha is fighting against VS Ugrappa of the Congress, considered an outsider.
CM HD Kumaraswamy's wife Anita Kumaraswamy in contention
The bypoll results will determine the fate of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's wife Anita Kumaraswamy.
Anita Kumaraswamy is expected to have a smooth sailing in Ramanagara, the seat vacated by her husband, after BJP nominee L Chandrashekhar withdrew from the contest and re-joined the Congress.
Counting underway in 5 constituencies
Counting of votes began at five centres, one each in five constituencies, at 8.00 am with a total of 1,248 counting staff deployed.
An estimated 67 percent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls for five constituencies.
The counting for bypolls in three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Karnataka is underway. The constituencies had gone for by-elections on November 3.
The bypolls are being seen a prestigious popularity test for the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition.
The Lok Sabha constituencies are Shivamogga, Ballari, Mandya. Jamkhandi and Ramanagara are the Assembly seats.