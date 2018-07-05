Karnataka budget: CM announces waiver of farm loans worth Rs 34,000 crore

Moneycontrol News

Presenting his first budget as Karnataka's Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday announced a waiver of farm loans totalling Rs 34,000 crore.

The waiver will be applicable for farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh, the chief minister said.

Waiver of farm loans was one of the focal points of the budget, given that the JD(S) had promised to waive farm loans in its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly election.

To recognise the efforts of those farmers who cleared their dues on time, the Karnataka CM said he will credit the repaid loan amount or Rs 25,000, whichever is less, back to their accounts.

Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, a below poverty line (BPL) card holder will be given 5 kg of rice free of cost, 1/2 kg toor dal at a subsidized rate and 1 kg of sugar.

Kumaraswamy also announced a hike in petrol and diesel prices in the state. The price of petrol has been increased by Rs 1.14 per litre, while the cost of diesel is up by Rs 1.12 per litre.

Additional tax on Indian-made foreign liquor has been raised by 4 percent.

This is not the first recent instance of a Karnataka government announcing a waiver on farm loans.

A year ago, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had announced a waiver on farm loans totalling Rs 8,165 crore disbursed by cooperative banks.

This was followed by BS Yeddyurappa announcing a waiver on farm loans of up to Rs 1 lakh in May this year when he was temporarily sworn in as the state's chief minister.

Yeddyurappa had threatened an agitation if the Congress-JD(S) government didn't waive farm loans within 24 hours of taking office, and even accused Kumaraswamy of "betraying" and "misleading" farmers.

The BJP leader was the state's chief minister from May 17 to May 19 after the party finished as the single-largest in the assembly election. The Congress and JD(S) formed a government after he resigned.