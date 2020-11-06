Karnataka becomes fifth BJP state to weigh law against 'love jihad': Here are the rest

Although the Union Home Ministry in February had told the Lok Sabha that there is no definition for "love jihad" under the current laws in India, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states are weighing a law to prevent "love jihad".

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa became the latest BJP Chief Minister to allege "religious conversion in the name of love jihad" on November 6.

"In recent days there are media reports about religious conversion in the name of love jihad in Karnataka. I have discussed this with officials before coming here. What other states have done or not done is a different matter, but in Karnataka we will have to put an end to it," Yediyurappa said on November 6, adding that the state government will take strong measures to in this regard.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on November 4 said the government was considering a law against religious conversion for the sake of marriage.

Here are some of the BJP-led governments which have spoken about bringing in a law against "love jihad" in recent days:

Assam:

Stating that the BJP-led Assam government is seeing an emergence of "two or three new trends", the state's Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government would be cracking down on "marriages by deception".

"In Assam, we are seeing the emergence of two to three new trends. Many Muslim boys create fake Facebook accounts with Hindu names and post pictures of themselves at temples. A girl gets married to one such boy, only to discover later that he is not from the same religion," Sarma alleged.

"Our culture is facing cultural aggression. After falling prey to love jihad, girls have to face talaq. If any Assamese girl is trolled, harassed, or becomes victim of love jihad on social media by people of hidden identity, we will put them in prison," Sarma had said.

Uttar Pradesh:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on October 31 said his government would come out with a law to deal with "love jihad" and used the Hindu funeral chant 'Ram Naam Satya Hai' to threaten those who don't respect their daughters and sisters.

Welcoming the Allahabad High Court ruling declaring that conversion for the sole purpose of marriage is not valid, the chief minister also said posters would be put up of those involved in "love jihad".

"We will bring an effective law. It is my warning to those who play with the honour and dignity of sisters and daughters by hiding their real names and identities, If they do not mend their ways, their 'Ram Naam Satya' journey will start," Adityanath said.

Haryana:

The Haryana government is considering a law against "love jihad", Home Minister Anil Vij had said on November 1. This announcement had come a day after Adityanath's announcement.

"Haryana is contemplating a law against love jihad," Vij said in a tweet in Hindi.

Madhya Pradesh:

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on November 2 said his government will make legal arrangements to curb the alleged practice of love jihad in the state.

"There will be no jihad in the name of love, whoever does such an act will be set right. Legal arrangements will be made for this," Chouhan said.