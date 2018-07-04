App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka assembly speaker irked over ministers' absence in House

The Speaker said 13 ministers should have been present in the House according to the official list sent to his office.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking suo motu notice of the absence of several ministers in the Karnataka Assembly, Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday took strong exception to it, saying it "cannot be tolerated" and the House could not be taken "lightly."

Irked by the ministers' absence during the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address to the joint session of the state legislature, the Speaker said 13 ministers should have been present in the House according to the official list sent to his office.

"Only six ministers are present in the House, where have the rest seven gone?" he questioned.

Calling out the names of ministers, Kumar said Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, Cooperation minister Bandeppa Kashyampur, Horticulture minister M C Manguli, Social Justice minister Priyank Kharge, Minor Irrigation minister C SPuttaraju and Health minister Shivanand Patil were present.

related news

He asked where PWD minister H D Revanna, Irrigation minister D K Shivakumar, Municipality and Local Bodies minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries minister Venkata Rao Nadagouda, Housing minister U T Khader, Tourism and Sericulture minister Sa Ra Mahesh, and Food and Civil Supplies minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, had gone.

"I will give 15 minutes, this will be viewed very seriously, they cannot take the House lightly," he said, as he directed the ruling side to ensure that ministers are present in the House. The Speaker and the Chair cannot be taken for granted, Kumar said, adding, such absenteeism from the House without any prior intimation or permission "cannot be tolerated."

"Please tell your people (ministers)...what better work do they have than being here?" he said as he asked Deputy chief minister Parameshwara to take note.

In due course of the day, other ministers made it to the House.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 07:04 pm

tags #India #Karnataka #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.