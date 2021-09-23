Karnataka Assembly passes bill to set up 'Chanakya University' amid Congress' opposition

The bill was introduced in the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly by Dr Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka’s minister for Higher education. (Image: ANI)

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed the Chanakya University establishment bill on September 22.

The bill was passed amid the opposition by the Congress, which claimed that the BJP-led state government has given away valuable land to an RSS agency at a throwaway price, reported News18.

The bill was introduced in the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly by Dr Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka’s minister for Higher education. It allows the establishment of Chanakya University in 116 acres in the Aerospace Park near Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Congress made a serious objection to the bill and called it a “land scam”, said the report. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the land near Haralur was originally meant for an aerospace tech park, it said.

“This is land acquired from farmers in this area. About 116.16 acres of land is being given away for just Rs 50 crore. In the same region, the KIADB had purchased land from farmers at Rs 1.5 crore per acre - the government has spent over 175 core just to buy the same piece of land, and under normal circumstances, it should have cost Rs 300 to Rs 400 crores for anyone to buy this plot of land from the government," he said.

The senior Congress leader further noted that the land was approved by the government to set up the university in April 2020, when COVID-19 outbroke and the state was busy controlling the contagion.

Siddaramaiah also pointed out that all the persons associated with this university have an RSS background and asked “Why should the government give away its land at such low rates?”

The state minister briefed the media after the bill was passed in the Lower House, and said, “The government is putting emphasis on quality education. Anyone who comes forward in this regard will be encouraged. Some have scoffed at giving land to the new university,” he said, referring to Congress’ opposition.

The minister emphasised that the land is allotted to Chanakya University for the benefit of the society and not to any individual, news agency ANI quoted Ashwathnarayan as saying.