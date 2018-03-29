Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: All you need to know about Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is all set to battle it out in the upcoming Assembly election to continue for a second term in the state. While the BJP has stepped up campaigning as the polls draw nearer, the people are focusing on every bit of news coming out of the southern state.

Even as both parties are intensifying their campaigns and hitting out at each other over their governance, here's a look at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's CV, and his run in Indian politics.

Born on August 12, 1948 in Siddaramanahundi village of Mysore district, Siddaramaiah grew up to become a lawyer by profession, despite not having received any formal education until he was 10 years old.

The Karnataka CM graduated with a law degree from Mysore University, he went on to teach and practiced law for sometime. However, his journey was cut short after he was elected to the Mysore taluka and entered the Karnataka Assembly in 1983 as an MLA.

At the time, he was with the Bharatiya Lok Dal and had contested the elections from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysore.

A 2013 NDTV report called Siddaramaiah a product of the 'Janata Parivar', and said he was deeply influenced by Ram Manohar Lohia's brand of socialism. Many believe that he could have become CM as early as 1996, but was edged out by Janata Dal (United's) JH Patel.

Just before the turn of the millennium, the Janata Dal split, and Siddaramaiah sided with Janata Dal (Secular), led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, only to become president of the party's state unit.

In 2005, Siddaramaiah was sacked from the JD(S) and experts suggested that the reason behind the move was that Deve Gowda wanted to promote his son HD Kumaraswamy within the party.

A year later, Siddaramaiah joined the Congress and was back in the state assembly in December 2007, after being elected in a by-election from the Chamundeshwari constituency. He has been state’s finance minister on 7 occasions, and was elected as the CM in 2013.