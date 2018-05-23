App
May 23, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka assembly convened on May 25 for floor test

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to meet on May 25 for the floor test of the newlyformed Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

The adjourned meeting of the first session of the newly constituted 15th assembly has been convened to meet at 12.15 p.m., an intimation sent to the MLAs read.

Official sources said the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speake besides the floor test is scheduled to take place the same day.

Kumaraswamy and Deputy chief minister, G Parameshwara of the Congress were sworn in today in a star-studded affair with a galaxy of opposition leaders displaying unity for building a possibleanti-BJP bloc for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

With the fall of BJP's three-day-old government headed by B S Yeddyurappa on May 19, Governor Vajubhai Vala had invited the Kumaraswamy-led coalition to form the government and prove its majority in the House within 15 days.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition, which claims the support of 117 members, has decided on Congress' Ramesh Kumar, a former minister, as its candidate for the speaker's post, while the deputy speaker's post has been given to a JD(S) candidate.

