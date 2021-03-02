Karnataka adds 437 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths push toll to 12,343

Source: Reuters

Karnataka has reported 437 new COVID-19 cases and seven related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,52,037 and the death toll to 12,343, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 309 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 437 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 282 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of March 2 evening, cumulatively 9,52,037 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,343 deaths and 9,33,730 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 5,945 active cases, 5,829 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 116 are in ICU.

Among the seven deaths reported on Tuesday, 4 were from Bengaluru Urban, two from Mysuru and one from Tumakuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 282, followed by Dakshina Kannada (19), Bidar (16), Mysuru and Tumakuru (15) and Chitradurga (11) followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,06,129, followed by Mysuru (54,126) and Ballari (39,284).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,97,430, followed by Mysuru (52,905) and Ballari (38,616).

A total of over 1,89,21,149 samples have been tested so far, out of which 64,247 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 5,349 among them were rapid antigen tests.