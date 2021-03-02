English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Don't miss the exciting session on 'Make in India: Pharmacy of the World' where top business leaders reveal how the life sciences and pharma sector can become more aatmanirbhar. Click to attend:
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Karnataka adds 437 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths push toll to 12,343

As of March 2 evening, cumulatively 9,52,037 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,343 deaths and 9,33,730 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

PTI
March 02, 2021 / 09:19 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Karnataka has reported 437 new COVID-19 cases and seven related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,52,037 and the death toll to 12,343, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 309 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 437 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 282 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of March 2 evening, cumulatively 9,52,037 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,343 deaths and 9,33,730 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 5,945 active cases, 5,829 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 116 are in ICU.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Among the seven deaths reported on Tuesday, 4 were from Bengaluru Urban, two from Mysuru and one from Tumakuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 282, followed by Dakshina Kannada (19), Bidar (16), Mysuru and Tumakuru (15) and Chitradurga (11) followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,06,129, followed by Mysuru (54,126) and Ballari (39,284).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,97,430, followed by Mysuru (52,905) and Ballari (38,616).

A total of over 1,89,21,149 samples have been tested so far, out of which 64,247 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 5,349 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka
first published: Mar 2, 2021 09:18 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.