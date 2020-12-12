Karnataka adds 1,203 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally breaches nine lakh mark

Karnataka's COVID-19 tally breached the nine lakh mark on December 12 with 1,203 fresh COVID-19 infections while 11 fatalities took the death toll to 11,939, the Health department said.

The total infections of 9,00,214 comprised 8,70,002 discharges cumulatively including 1,531 on Saturday and 18,254 total active cases including 244 in ICUs, a bulletin issued by the department said.

Half of the cases and fatalities of the day in the state was contributed by Bengaluru Urban district which reported 606 infections and six deaths. Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,77,857 infections, 4,230 deaths, 3,60,724 discharges, including 923 on Saturday, and 12,902 active cases.

The Health department said in its bulletin that 59 infections were reported in Mysuru, followed by Dakshina Kannada (53), Chitradurga (51), Chikkaballapura (39) and Tumakuru (30).

Cases were also reported in Bagalkote, Bidar, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Koppal, Shivamogga, Raichur, Ramanagara, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts.

Besides six deaths in Bengaluru, the Health department said two deaths were reported in Dakshina Kannada and one death each in Ballari, Kolar and Tumakuru. There were as many as 1,02,229 tests done on Saturday including 88,503 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 1.23 crore, the department added.