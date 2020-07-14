Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 | Overall pass percentage at 69.20%

The KSEEB 2nd Year PUC Results 2020 is released on www.karresults.nic.in, and the Karnataka board students have also received their results via SMS at 11.30 am. The pass percentage this year is 69.2 percent. A total of 5,56,267 students appeared for the Karnataka PUC-II Exam this year of which 3,84,947 students have cleared the exam. In 2019, the overall percentage was 68.68.

This year, girls have outperformed boys in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam with a pass percentage of 68.73 as against 54.73 percent of boys.

In terms of stream, the pass percentage of the science stream is the highest with 76.2 percent students have passed while in commerce the pass percentage stands at 65.52 percent. The pass percentage of the arts stream is 41.27 percent.

Of the total 5,56,267 students who took the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam this year, 68,866 have secured distinction which means these students have scored above 85 percent.

The pass percentage according to the medium of language, 47.56 percent students from the Kannada medium have passed the exam, while 72.45 percent students have passed from the English medium.

Among all the districts in the state, the highest pass percentage has been registered from Udupi and Dakshin Kannada districts. In each of the districts, 90.71 percent of total students have passed this year.