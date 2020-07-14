Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 declared: Girls outperform boys with 68.73 passing percentage

The KSEEB 2nd Year PUC Results 2020 Karnataka released on www.karresults.nic.in, and the Karnataka board students have also received their results via SMS at 11:30 am.

A total of 5,56,267 students had appeared for the Karnataka PUC-II Exam this year. Of these, 3,84,947 students have cleared the 2nd PUC exam 2020. The overall pass percentage is 69.2. Last year, the overall percentage was 68.68. Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had earlier said the PUC-II results would be announced by July 20.

Girls have outperformed boys in Karnataka 2nd PUC exam. 68.73 percent girl students have passed as against 54.73 percent boys.

This year, 91,025 students were are repeaters in Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam. Of these, 25,602 (46.56%) have passed the PUC-II exam result 2020.

Evaluation of all answer sheets was conducted in across 70 centres on May 16 to July 9. A total of 11,970 evaluators were at these centres.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: How to check

- Visit the official site link at karresults.nic.in.- On the home page click on ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC result’ link.- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.- Click on submit.- Your result will be available on the screen.- Download the result and keep a hard copy for further need.