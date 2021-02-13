Karnataka 2nd PUC exam time table released, check schedule

Representative image

The Department of Pre-University, Karnataka, has released the final exam schedule for its 2nd PUC students. The exam for Class 12 students will be held from May 24 to June 16.

You can check the full exam schedule here. The examination will be held in single-shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

On January 29, a tentative schedule of the exams was announced, wherein it would be held from May 24 to June 10. But those dates were apparently clashing with other competitive exams, reported The New Indian Express. So Education Minister Suresh Kumar reworked the schedule and the new dates were uploaded on the official website on February 12.

Meanwhile, the final schedule for SSLC exams will be announced soon.

The schools for classes 9, 10, first and second-year Pre-University students were started on February 1 in the state.