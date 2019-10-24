Karnal Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Karnal Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Karnal is an Assembly constituency in region of Haryana under Karnal district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Karnal Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 67.84% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 63.84% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Manohar Lal Khattar won this seat by a margin of 63773 votes, which was 45.42% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 140405 votes.