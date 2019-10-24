Karnal Election Result 2019 LIVE: BJP candidate Manohar Lal wins by 45,188 votes

Karnal Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Karnal constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Karnal is an Assembly constituency in region of Haryana under Karnal district. This seat is reserved for General category.
BJP candidate Manohar Lal beats Indian National Congress candidate Tarlochan Singh by 45,188 votes.
Below is the Haryana Poll Karnal Assembly Election Result 2019
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 67.84% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 63.84% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Manohar Lal Khattar won this seat by a margin of 63773 votes, which was 45.42% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 140405 votes.Sumita Singh won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the HJCBL candidate by a margin of 3731 votes. INC polled 101307 votes, 35.43% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results
