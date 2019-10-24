Karmala Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Karmala Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Karmala Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Karmala constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Karmala is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Solapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Karmala Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 72.73% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.57% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Patil Narayan Govindrao won this seat by a margin of 257 votes, which was 0.13% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 203462 votes.Bagal Shamal Digambar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the JSS candidate by a margin of 27817 votes. NCP polled 166767 votes, 42.54% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .