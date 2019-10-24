Karjat Jamkhed Election Result 2019 LIVE: Congress candidate Rohit Pawar leading

Congress candidate Rohit Pawar leading against BJP's Ram Shankar Shinde by a margin of 40,124 votes. The INC seems likely to wrest this seat from the BJP.

Karjat Jamkhed is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Karjat Jamkhed Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):