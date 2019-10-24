Karjat Jamkhed Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Karjat Jamkhed Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Karjat Jamkhed Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Karjat Jamkhed constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Karjat Jamkhed is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Karjat Jamkhed Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency information
Voter turnout was 66.07% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.84% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pro Ram Shankar Shinde won this seat by a margin of 37816 votes, which was 19.36% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 195370 votes.
Prof Ram Shankar Shinde won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 10172 votes. BJP polled 171271 votes, 25.02% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
