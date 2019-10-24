Karjat Election Result 2019 LIVE: Mahendra Sadashiv Thorve wins by 18,046 votes

Karjat Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Karjat constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Karjat is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Raigad district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Shiv Sena candidate Mahendra Sadashiv Thorve beats NCP candidate Sureshbhau Narayan Lad by 18,046 votes.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Karjat Assembly Election Result 2019:
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 75.4% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.81% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sureshbhau Narayan Lad won this seat by a margin of 1900 votes, which was 1.04% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 183287 votes.Sureshbhau Narayan Lad won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 15810 votes. NCP polled 145552 votes, 28.67% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
