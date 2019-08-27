Kargil War hero under investigation after faking identity to fly Amit Shah, BSF begins probe

A Kargil War hero from the Indian Air Force (IAF) is under investigation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Delhi Police for alleged impersonation and misrepresentation of facts in a bid to fly the aircraft of Home Minister Amit Shah, The Indian Express has reported.

Construction and manufacturing giant Larsen and Toubro (L&T) received a series of mails through June and July this year from BSF Air Wing, which flies Amit Shah. The mails requested that Wing Commander (retd) JS Sangwan, who is a BSF pilot, should be given a chance to fly L&T flights.

The mails recommended him highly, saying he was a trained Embraer pilot with Pilot in Command (PIC) grading and had over 4000 flying hours.

Considering his qualifications, L&T allowed him to fly its aircraft from Chennai to Delhi to Mumbai in July.

A day before he was to pilot the aircraft, L&T called BSF Air Wing for some clarifications only to be told that the BSF had made no such recommendation. BSF also told L&T that Sangwan was not rated even as co-pilot, leave alone PIC.

Further probe of the emails revealed that Sangwan had impersonated his superior and recommended himself, giving his own number for verification calls.

A preliminary inquiry by the BSF has also revealed that Sangwan was allegedly trying to clock in enough flying hours on an Embraer so that he could get to fly Amit Shah soon.

For a pilot to fly a VIP, he/she needs to have a minimum of 500 hours of flying hours. And the pre-requisite to fly the Home Minister is in excess of 1,000 hours.

Sangwan had won a medal during the 1999 Kargil War flying a MiG 21, and was also part of the medium multi-role aircraft evaluation programme.