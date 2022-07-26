English
    Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of extraordinary valour of armed forces: President Droupadi Murmu

    On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
    Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the President of India today (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of extraordinary valour of the armed forces, and people will always be indebted to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India.

    The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory. "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary bravery, valour and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. The country will always be indebted to them and their family members. Jai Hind," Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi.

    The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the Kargil war.

    (With PTI inputs)
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 09:04 am
