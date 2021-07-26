Kargil Vijay Diwas: President Ram Nath Kovind's Ladakh visit cancelled due to bad weather

President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Drass in the Union Territory of Ladakh to pay homage to the Indian armed forces on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was cancelled on Monday due to inclement weather, officials said.

The President who arrived in Srinagar on Sunday was scheduled to visit Ladakh to pay homage at the Kargil War Memorial built-in memory of fallen soldiers during the 1999 war with Pakistan.

The President will now a wreath at Baramula War Memorial, the Indian army officials said.

In 2019 too, bad weather had prevented the president from visiting Drass to participate in the Kargil Vijay Diwas, and instead, he paid his tributes by laying a wreath at a war memorial at the Army's 15 Corps headquarters in Badamibagh here.

Kovind is also scheduled to address the 19th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar on Tuesday.

As part of security measures for the president's visit, traffic on the two approach roads to Raj Bhawan has been diverted between Sunday and Wednesday and the areas around it have been sealed.

Officials said diversions have been placed in some areas of the city and no traffic is being allowed on Foreshore Road, along the famous Dal Lake from Dalgate and Nishat axis, as well as towards Gupkar.