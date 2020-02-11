Karawal Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Karawal Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Karawal Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North East district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Karawal Nagar Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 69.83% and in 2013, 68.4% of Karawal Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Kapil Mishra of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 44431 votes which was 26.1% of the total votes polled. Kapil Mishra polled a total of 170205 (59.85%) votes.

BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 3083 (2.17%) votes. Mohan Singh Bisht polled 142209 which was 34.64% of the total votes polled.