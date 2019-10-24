Karanja Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Karanja Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Karanja Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Karanja constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Karanja is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Washim district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Karanja Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 63.55% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.68% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Patni Rajendra Sukhanand won this seat by a margin of 4147 votes, which was 2.26% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 183474 votes.Dahake Prakash Uttamrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 30375 votes. NCP polled 161651 votes, 38.76% of the total votes polled.
