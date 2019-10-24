Karanja Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Karanja Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Karanja is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Washim district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Karanja Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 63.55% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.68% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Patni Rajendra Sukhanand won this seat by a margin of 4147 votes, which was 2.26% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 183474 votes.