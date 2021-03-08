Karnataka Budget | Rs 10 crores for 'Yathri Nivasa' in Ayodhya: CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that he has allocated Rs 10 crores in Budget 2021-22 for the construction of a 'Yathri Nivasa' in Ayodhya to provide lodging facility for pilgrims visiting the place in Uttar Pradesh from the state.

In 2020, two days after Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yediyurappa asked his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath to grant a piece of land in the temple town to build the 'Yathri Nivasa' for pilgrims from Karnataka.

“The Government of Karnataka wishes to construct a Yathri Nivasa for the pilgrims visiting Ayodhya,” the Chief Minister said in the letter, asking land for the same.

Presenting the Budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the assembly on March 8, the chief minister, who holds the finance portfolio, said that the UP government will provide five-acre land for the establishment, reported news agency ANI.

Reading out the Budget, the CM announced the establishment of ‘goshala’ in every district of the state to prevent “slaughter of cows and to conserve livestock”, said the report.