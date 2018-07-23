Karaikal Port seeks railway lines to boost cargo movement

Reddy said that the Thanjavur-Ariyalur line would benefit cement and other manufacturing industries as it could be a link in the region.
Karaikal Port Ltd, developed by city-based MARG Ltd, has asked Southern Railway to set up two new railway lines to boost cargo movement. During a brief interaction with the general manager of Southern Railway R K Kulshrestha in Karaikal recently, promoter-director of Karaikal Port GRK Reddy requested him to set up the Peralam-Karaikal and Thanjavur-Ariyalur railway lines.
In a statement, Reddy said, "Major chunk of the land required for the Peralam-Karaikal line was already in the possession of Southern Railway. The new line would reduce the distance and help generation of additional passenger and freight traffic," he said.
The Thanjavur-Ariyalur line would benefit cement and other manufacturing industries as it could be a link in the region, he said.