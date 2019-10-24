Karad South Election Result 2019 LIVE: Congress' Prithviraj Chavan wins by 16,616 votes

Karad South Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Karad South constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Congress' Prithviraj Chavan beats BJP's Atulbaba Suresh Bhosale by 16,616 votes.
Karad South is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Satara district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency information:
Voter turnout was 73.3% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.64% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavan Prithviraj Dajisaheb won this seat by a margin of 16418 votes, which was 8.11% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 202416 votes.Vilasrao Patil (Kaka) won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 14913 votes. INC polled 168231 votes, 49.25% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
