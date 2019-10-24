Karad South Election Result 2019 LIVE: Congress' Prithviraj Chavan wins by 16,616 votes

Congress' Prithviraj Chavan beats BJP's Atulbaba Suresh Bhosale by 16,616 votes.

Karad South is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Satara district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency information:

Voter turnout was 73.3% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.64% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavan Prithviraj Dajisaheb won this seat by a margin of 16418 votes, which was 8.11% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 202416 votes.