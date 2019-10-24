Karad North Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Karad North Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Karad North is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Satara district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Karad North Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 68.63% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 69.88% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Patil Shamrao Alias Balaso Pandurang won this seat by a margin of 20507 votes, which was 10.76% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 190551 votes.