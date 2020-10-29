172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|kapil-mishra-issues-unconditional-apology-to-delhi-health-minister-satyendra-jain-for-bribery-remark-6035381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kapil Mishra issues unconditional apology to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain for bribery remark

Mishra had told the media after his ouster from AAP that he had himself seen Jain offer the amount to Arvind Kejriwal.

Moneycontrol News

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra issued an unconditional apology to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on October 29 for his 2017 comment accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader of bribing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mishra tendered the apology in court for levelling bribery allegations against his former party colleague after he was expelled from AAP in 2017.

Jain had filed a defamation case against the BJP leader for making a statement on May 7, 2017, accusing him of bribing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal with cash worth Rs 2 crore, Indian Express reported.

Mishra had told the media after his ouster from AAP that he had himself seen Jain offer the amount to Kejriwal.

After the case was filed, Mishra was charged under section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and was summoned by the court.

On October 28, Mishra informed that he is “ready to tender an unconditional apology before the court.”

Jain agreed to withdraw the complaint once Mishra made the statement. Accordingly, the Delhi court disposed of the case after the statements of both politicians were recorded.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 05:33 pm

tags #India #Politics

