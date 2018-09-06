Kansai Nerolac ropes in actor Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

Paint maker Kansai Nerolac has roped in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. "Introducing Ranveer as an exciting face of the brand, the company aims to develop and foster its promise to celebrate the joy of beautifying one's home and life," the company said in a statement.

It feels good to be associated with Kansai Nerolac, a brand that strongly believes in the journey of transformation by bringing colours into our lives, Ranveer Singh said.

The company had reported a marginal decline in its net profit to Rs 139.84 crore for the quarter ended June 30.