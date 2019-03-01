App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kanpur & Agra metro projects get cabinet nod

According to the government, the Agra rail project will have two corridors, which will pass through heart of the city and will connect prominent tourist places like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Sikandra, as well as the interstate bus terminal, railway station, medical college and others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Union cabinet approved the Kanpur and the Agra metro rail projects, a move to boost public transport connectivity in the two Uttar Pradesh cities.

According to the government, the Agra rail project will have two corridors, which will pass through heart of the city and will connect prominent tourist places like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Sikandra, as well as the interstate bus terminal, railway station, medical college and others.

The decision was taken a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The estimated cost of the Kanpur metro project is Rs 11,076.48 crore and the Agra project is Rs 8,379.62 crore. Both the projects will be completed in five years.

In Kanpur metro project, the length of the ITT-to Naubasta corridor is 23.785 km, which is partly elevated and partly underground. It comprises of 22 stations.

Also, the length of the Agriculture University to Barra-8 corridor is 8.60 km, comprising of four elevated and four underground stations.

The financing of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project will be partly from the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government on an equal-equity basis and party as soft loan from multilateral international funding agencies.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation -- a 50:50 jointly-owned company of the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government -- will be restructured as the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) for implementation of the project.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 08:52 am

tags #Agra #Current Affairs #India #Kanpur

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.