Kannada Development Authority demands removal of Hindi messages from Namma Metro

Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has sought removal of messages in the Hindi language in metro trains and at stations in Bengaluru.

In a video conferencing with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) on August 26, KDA demanded either removal of Hindi messages in trains and at stations or display them in all 22 Indian languages, The Times of India reported.

In the virtual meeting, KDA said they have received several complaints on the usage of Hindi language in Bengaluru Metro trains, christened as 'Namma Metro', and stations, the report said.

In 2017, pro-Kannada activists had blackened Hindi words on the boards of several Metro stations, the report stated.

BMRCL had removed Hindi from station name boards but emergency messages in trains and stations are still in three languages, TS Nagabharana, Chairman of KDA, reportedly said at the meeting. He suggested the authority include all 22 languages since people from places like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala also use the Metro, the report said.

They should either remove Hindi or use all 22 languages, Nagabharana was quoted as saying, adding that BMRCL should use only Kannada and English languages at stations and in metro trains.

BMRCL said it will remove Hindi from emergency boards, Nagabharana stated.