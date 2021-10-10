Kannada actor Satyajith passes away at 72

Kannada actor Satyajith

Kannada actor Satyajith passed away on October 10 at a hospital in Bengaluru. He was 72 years old.

Satyajith, whose real name is Syed Nizamuddin, was suffering from a serious illness and was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bowring Hospital but failed to respond to the treatment, according to a report by The Times of India (ToI). The last rites will be completed today.

He is survived by his wife Sophia Begum, daughter Akthar Swaleha who is a pilot by profession and son Akash Jith, an actor in the Kannada film industry.

The veteran actor was known for his role in movies including Putnanja, Shiva Mecchida Kannappa, Chaitrada Premanjali and Apthamitra. He had won accolades for portraying the villain in most of his movies.

Members of Sandalwood fraternity mourned the veteran actor's death.

“The departure of senior actor Sathyajith has caused a lot of pain. As an artiste, he entertained his fans by acting in more than 650 films, including Mandyada Gandu. I pray that the family gets the strength to bear the pain," Politician Sumalatha Ambareesh posted on Facebook.