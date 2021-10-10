MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kannada actor Satyajith passes away at 72

The veteran actor was known for his role in movies including Putnanja, Shiva Mecchida Kannappa, Chaitrada Premanjali and Apthamitra. He had won accolades for portraying the villain in most of his movies.

Moneycontrol News
October 10, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
Kannada actor Satyajith

Kannada actor Satyajith

Kannada actor Satyajith passed away on October 10 at a hospital in Bengaluru. He was 72 years old.

Satyajith, whose real name is Syed Nizamuddin, was suffering from a serious illness and was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bowring Hospital but failed to respond to the treatment, according to a report by The Times of India (ToI). The last rites will be completed today.

He is survived by his wife Sophia Begum, daughter Akthar Swaleha who is a pilot by profession and son Akash Jith, an actor in the Kannada film industry.

The veteran actor was known for his role in movies including Putnanja, Shiva Mecchida Kannappa, Chaitrada Premanjali and Apthamitra. He had won accolades for portraying the villain in most of his movies.

Members of Sandalwood fraternity mourned the veteran actor's death.

Close
“The departure of senior actor Sathyajith has caused a lot of pain. As an artiste, he entertained his fans by acting in more than 650 films, including Mandyada Gandu. I pray that the family gets the strength to bear the pain," Politician Sumalatha Ambareesh posted on Facebook.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Kanadda actor #Satyajith
first published: Oct 10, 2021 02:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.