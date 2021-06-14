MARKET NEWS

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay succumbs to head injuries sustained in Bengaluru road accident

Sanchari Vijay made his debut in ‘Rangappa Hogbitna’ in 2011 and has acted in a number of Kannada hits such as Dasavala, Killing Veerappan, Oggarane, Harivu, and Sipaayi.

Moneycontrol News
June 14, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passed away on June 14 (Image: Wikimedia)

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay (38) passed away on June 14. The national award-winning actor had met with a road accident on June 12 in Bengaluru and sustained head trauma, the Times of India reported.

He was in a critical condition and was seeking treatment at a Bengaluru hospital, where doctors had performed an emergency brain surgery on him. However, the actor succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

According to several media reports, the actor's family has decided to donate his organs.

The accident took place on June 12 around 11.45 pm, when the bike on which actor Sanchari Vijay was riding pillion with his friend Naveen, skidded and rammed into an electric pole. The two had reportedly gone out to buy medicines.

While Naveen broke his leg, Vijay sustained fatal injuries to his head; a case has been registered against the former.

The news of actor Sanchari Vijay’s death was broken by actor Kichcha Sudeep, who tweeted: “Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last. Met him a couple of times just before this lockdown, all excited about his next film, which’s due for release. Very sad. Deepest Condolences to his family and friends. RIP.”

Sanchari Vijay made his debut in ‘Rangappa Hogbitna’ in 2011 and has acted in a number of Kannada hits such as Dasavala, Killing Veerappan, Oggarane, Harivu, and Sipaayi. He had won a National Award for his role in the film ‘Naanu Avanalla Avalu’.
TAGS: #Bengaluru #Kannada actor #Road Accident #Sanchari Vijay
first published: Jun 14, 2021 03:53 pm

