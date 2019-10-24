Kannad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kannad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kannad is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Aurangabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 68.18% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.46% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jadhav Harshvardhan Raibhan won this seat by a margin of 1561 votes, which was 0.81% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 191865 votes.