Kankavli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kankavli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kankavli is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Sindhudurg district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 69.6% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.71% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Nitesh Narayan Rane won this seat by a margin of 25979 votes, which was 16.66% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 155962 votes.