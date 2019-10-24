Kankavli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kankavli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kankavli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Kankavli constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Kankavli is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Sindhudurg district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Kankavli Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 69.6% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.71% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Nitesh Narayan Rane won this seat by a margin of 25979 votes, which was 16.66% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 155962 votes.Jathar Pramod Shantaram won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 34 votes. BJP polled 144515 votes, 39.89% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
